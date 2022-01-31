New Distribution Deal

NASHVILLE-based CIRCLE NETWORK has signed a new distribution agreement with the NATIONAL CABLE TELEVISION COOPERATIVE (NCTC), the not-for-profit corporation that serves 40 million broadband and video customers throughout the U.S. and its territories.

CIRCLE NETWORK GM DREW REIFENBERGER said, “Our distribution with NCTC opens up the door to hundreds of new, independent cable and broadband companies. We are thrilled to be a part of this network and have the opportunity to reach their Country music fans across the country.”

CIRCLE NETWORK, a joint venture between OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP and GRAY TELEVISION, currently reaches more than 100 U.S. markets and 46.6 million people monthly through streaming platforms, CirclePlus.com and digital devices.

