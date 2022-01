A$AP Rocky, Rihanna (Photo: Cubankite /Shutterstock.com)

RIHANNA revealed TODAY (1/31) that she and boyfriend A$AP ROCKY are expecting a baby, reported BUZZFEED.

The announcement was made during a photo shoot the two were doing together in NEW YORK CITY. It's been reported that the longtime friends have been dating since NOVEMBER 2020.

Read more here.

« see more Net News