AUDACY Top 40 WRVQ (Q94)/RICHMOND, VA and NORFOLK, VA Rhythm sister WNVZ (Z104) welcome on air host BINKY LEE. Her afternoon show will be simulcast across both stations.

AUDACY RICHMOND SVP/Mkt Mgr BENNETT ZIER said, "I’m delighted to welcome BINKY LEE to the AUDACY family. BINKY is always having fun and entertaining her audience. She’s a tremendous talent and will bring her own unique spin to the end of the workday."

LEE, who joins from iHEART Top 40 KKXL (XL93)/GRAND FORKS, ND said, "I’m so excited to join the AUDACY VIRGINIA team. I can’t wait to be on the Q94 and Z104 airwaves and get out and meet our listeners."

