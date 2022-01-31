-
Audacy Adds Binky Lee To Two Virginia Markets
January 31, 2022 at 9:31 AM (PT)
AUDACY Top 40 WRVQ (Q94)/RICHMOND, VA and NORFOLK, VA Rhythm sister WNVZ (Z104) welcome on air host BINKY LEE. Her afternoon show will be simulcast across both stations.
AUDACY RICHMOND SVP/Mkt Mgr BENNETT ZIER said, "I’m delighted to welcome BINKY LEE to the AUDACY family. BINKY is always having fun and entertaining her audience. She’s a tremendous talent and will bring her own unique spin to the end of the workday."
LEE, who joins from iHEART Top 40 KKXL (XL93)/GRAND FORKS, ND said, "I’m so excited to join the AUDACY VIRGINIA team. I can’t wait to be on the Q94 and Z104 airwaves and get out and meet our listeners."