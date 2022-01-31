Over 1,000 KIds Sponsored

Nine NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian music radio stations, along with the Christian Talk FAITH RADIO NETWORK, partnered with ONECHILD as listeners sponsored over 1,000 children (1/27-28). The on-air and digital event found listeners who sponsored children living in extreme poverty in 14 countries around the world.



“This was the largest radio event in the 60-year history of OneChild.”, said FARON DICE, ONECHILD’s National Director of Radio and Artist Engagement. “We are so excited because child sponsorship works! The lives of these kids will be changed forever and the long-term impact of this event cannot be measured. Communities will be changed. Nations will be changed! I am so thankful for the talent and passion of the NORTHWESTERN MEDIA team!



Senior VP for Media at NORTHWESTERN MEDIA JASON SHARP added, “Many in our network said that our ONECHILD event was the highlight of their career! ONECHILD’s emphasis on relationships made the difference, never forgetting it was about the kids and nothing else. We look forward to working with FARON DICE and the ONECHILD team again soon.”



Team members from the NORTHWESTERN MEDIA had a chance to see the work of ONECHILD firsthand when they visited HONDURAS in NOVEMBER.

WNWC (LIFE 102.5)/MADISON, WI morning show hosts DAVE CONOUR and AMANDA BROOKS were joined by FARON DICE via ZOOM

