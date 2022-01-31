Longtime AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT Head of Publicity CLAIRE COOK-TAYLOR is departing for a soon-to-be-announced new opportunity.

She has been with the NASHVILLE-based company for a decade, joining in 2012 from the Sr. Dir./Publicity position at WEBSTER & ASSOCIATES (NET NEWS 10/25/12). Her previous experience includes roles at DREAMCATCHER ENTERTAINMENT, MAGNATONE RECORDS, CAPITOL/ EMI in LOS ANGELES and her own, still active firm, COOK MEDIA & MARKETING.

Reach her here.





