Claire Cook-Taylor Departs Average Joes Entertainment
by Phyllis Stark
January 31, 2022 at 10:32 AM (PT)
Longtime AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT Head of Publicity CLAIRE COOK-TAYLOR is departing for a soon-to-be-announced new opportunity.
She has been with the NASHVILLE-based company for a decade, joining in 2012 from the Sr. Dir./Publicity position at WEBSTER & ASSOCIATES (NET NEWS 10/25/12). Her previous experience includes roles at DREAMCATCHER ENTERTAINMENT, MAGNATONE RECORDS, CAPITOL/ EMI in LOS ANGELES and her own, still active firm, COOK MEDIA & MARKETING.
