Top 5 Songs (1/31)

ALL ACCESS has partnered with TROY RESEARCH to provide its top-testing Contemporary Christian songs twice each month.



ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH said, "It's always nice to be able to compare your local research with some national numbers for perspective. Thanks to JONATHAN LITTLE of TROY RESEARCH for providing the available research."

Here are the top 5 W25-54 songs (1/31) from TROY RESEARCH's participating Contemporary Christian music stations using a sample size of 2,228.







ARTIST SONG LABEL FAM 25-54 TASHA LAYTON Look What You've Done

BEC Recordings

98 4.07 for KING & COUNTRY Relate

Curb Word

97 4.05 SANCTUS REAL

My God Is Still The Same

Framework/The Fuel

98 4.02 MAVERICK CITY MUSIC Promises Maverick City Music

99 4.01 CROWDER In The House Capitol CMG 96 3.99

