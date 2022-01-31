-
Troy Research Top 5 Contemporary Christian Songs
by Todd Stach
January 31, 2022 at 11:55 AM (PT)
ALL ACCESS has partnered with TROY RESEARCH to provide its top-testing Contemporary Christian songs twice each month.
ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH said, "It's always nice to be able to compare your local research with some national numbers for perspective. Thanks to JONATHAN LITTLE of TROY RESEARCH for providing the available research."
Here are the top 5 W25-54 songs (1/31) from TROY RESEARCH's participating Contemporary Christian music stations using a sample size of 2,228.ARTISTSONGLABELFAM25-54TASHA LAYTON
Look What You've Done BEC Recordings 984.07for KING & COUNTRY Relate Curb Word 974.05 SANCTUS REAL My God Is Still The Same Framework/The Fuel 984.02 MAVERICK CITY MUSIC Promises Maverick City Music 994.01 CROWDER In The House Capitol CMG 963.99