New fully-hosted Top 30 Countdown

KRS AUDIO PRODUCTIONS will be offering a fully-hosted version of its weekly Top 30 COUNTRY MUSIC COUNTDOWN package, voiced by LINDA O’BRIEN. Effective immediately, this addition comes on the heels of the company's previously reported partnership with UNITED STATIONS MEDIA NETWORKS (NET NEWS 1/26). Like the “brown bag” version (NET NEWS 7/26/2021), the fully-hosted version of the show is market exclusive with four minutes of network spots per hour and eight minutes of local inventory.

O’BRIEN is an experienced VO talent, and hosts UNITED STATIONS' syndicated AMERICAN CHRISTIAN MUSIC REVIEW. Her experience includes music director duties as well as on-air for KSCS/DALLAS, KILT/HOUSTON, ABC RADIO NETWORKS and WESTWOOD ONE.

For more information, contact KRS AUDIO PRODUCTIONS’ SHAWN STUDER here.

