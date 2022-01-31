Starts 2/14

"MODERN FAMILY" co-star JULIE BOWEN and writer CHAD SANDERS are co-hosting a new podcast on the value of "shrinking to grow" -- quitting to move on and find a better path for life. "QUITTERS" will premiere on FEBRUARY 14th, with guests including JIMMY KIMMEL, BOWEN's "MODERN FAMILY" co-star TY BURRELL, MEGHAN TRAINOR, and others.

BOWEN said, "Our podcast invites people into complex, funny and at times messy conversations about everything we give up to keep going."

"I am still mid-quit on many things," she added. "I quit a pretty pernicious eating disorder that plagued my younger years. I 'quit' a marriage and, frankly, romantic entanglements in general. There's so much more I WANT to quit and so many people whose stories of quitting fascinate me."

SANDERS said, "We're an imperfect match. JULIE is an established, white, television mainstay. I'm a subversive, young, Black writer at the beginning of my career.' We both feel like outsiders and connect on curiosity, vulnerability, humor (we think) and ambition for our show."

He explained, "A few years ago I quit my job at GOOGLE. I was tired of trying to play a white guy as well as a white guy. Quitting was one of the best decisions in my life but at the time it was terrifying. I wish someone was there to hold my hand. Our show can be that for our listeners."

