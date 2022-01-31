Celebrating With Daily Instagram Campaign

The AMERICAN SOCIETY OF COMPOSERS, AUTHORS AND PUBLISHERS (ASCAP) will celebrate BLACK HISTORY MONTH with a daily campaign highlighting pivital figures in Black Music Clulture on INSTAGRAM @ASCAP and @ASCAPURBAN. Daily posts will include fun facts, photos and reels that commemorate the impact of Black artists, songwriters and composers spanning decades and musical genres, including STEVIE WONDER, NAT KING COLE, MARY J. BLIGE, MS. LAURYN HILL, ELLA FITZGERALD, NINA SIMONE, WHITNEY HOUSTON, THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G., CHARLEY PRIDE, LOUIS ARMSTRONG and more. Viewers will also be able to participate in interactive trivia questions via INSTAGRAM stories.

Additionally, ASCAP will present an INSTAGRAM Live conversation with A-list trumpeter KEYON HARROLD, discussing his work, collaborations with artists such as JAY-Z, 50 CENT and MAXWELL, and reflecting on meaningful moments in Black History. Click here for more information.

