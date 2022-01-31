New Appointments

The FCC's Media Bureau has a new Bureau Chief along with new Chiefs for the Enforcement Bureau, Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau and Public Safety Bureau, and a permanent General Counsel as well.

Chairwoman JESSICA ROSENWORCEL has named her Legal Advisor, Media HOLLY SAURER as Chief of the Media Bureau, replacing MICHELLE CAREY. At the Enforcement Bureau, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE Foreign Investment Review Section Deputy Chief LOYANN EGAL will serve as Acting Chief, replacing ROSEMARY HAROLD. Acting General Counsel MICHELE ELLISON has gotten the permanent nod as the Commission's General Counsel, while HTTP Exec. Dir. ALEJANDRO ROARK is the new Chief of the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau, replacing PATRICK WEBRE. DEBRA JORDAN has risen to Chief of the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau, replacing LISA FOWLKES.

“Ensuring modern communications reach every corner of the country isn’t possible without the leadership of incredible, capable experts throughout the Commission,” said ROSENWORCEL. “I am confident in the talent at the FCC and honored this team will help lead the Commission. I look forward to working with them to meet our shared goal of connecting everyone, everywhere.”

“I’d also like to thank MICHELLE CAREY, LISA FOWLKES, ROSEMARY HAROLD, and PATRICK WEBRE for their public service as they transition to new roles across the agency.”

