Spring '21 Cash Contest Registration Open

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA) has opened up registration for its fourth bi-annual IBA National Cash Contest. Deadline to register is FEBRUARY 14th at 5p (CT). This is the fourth National Cash Contest that IBA has orchestrated for its members. The first, in the SPRING of 2021, was a $40,000 prize pool. That was followed in the FALL with a $60,000 prize pool that aired on more than 300 radio stations over a six-week period. The stations that participated in the FALL enjoyed a third promotion after CHRISTMAS -- “Pay my Christmas Bill."

Only independently owned stations can participate in IBA contests, and they must be a member of the IBA. member station volunteers will fully produce the contest. VIPOLOGY will serve as an independent source for all random drawings.

Pres./IBA RON STONE said, “The IBA National Cash Contest has been one of the strongest benefits of being an IBA member. To be able to participate in a fully managed program like this, with up to three $1,000 winners daily, cannot be beat for the minimal investment of $300 per station. No other national program even comes close.”

He added, “Participation of IBA members in the IBA FALL Cash Contest was up 50 percent, which enabled us to offer the participants the CHRISTMAS contest at no additional investment. This is another example of what the IBA is delivering to its members, and how we can offer more with stronger participation. We’re hoping the SPRING of 2022 will provide not only for the SPRING event, but also a free follow-up SUMMER contest for all those that participate in the SPRING.”

Click here to become a member of IBA and participate in the cash contest. Current IBA members can register for the cash contest here.

« see more Net News