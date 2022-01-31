Winners

The RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS FOUNDATION has announced the recipients of the 2021 and 2022 First Amendment Awards, to be honored at a dinner MARCH 9th in WASHINGTON.

The winners include:

LEONARD ZEIDENBERG First Amendment Award: 2022: MARY LOUISE KELLY, co-host of NPR's "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED"; 2021: NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP Chairman CESAR CONDE

First Amendment Leadership Award: 2022: FCC Chairwoman JESSICA ROSENWORCEL; 2021: FIRSTY DRAFT

First Amendment Service Award: 2022: KIM GODWIN, President of ABC NEWS; 2021: AXIOS co-founders MIKE ALLEN and JIM VANDEHEI

First Amendment Award: 2022: CBS NEWS' "FACE THE NATION WITH MARGARET BRENNAN"

First Amendment Clarity Award: 2022: NBC NEWS and MSNBC National Political Correspondent STEVE KORNACKI

RTDNF Citation of Courage: 2022: Security guard KEVIN NISHITA, who died while protecting a news crew from independent KRON-TV/SAN FRANCISCO

RTDNF Lifetime Achievement Award: HEARST NBC affiliate WBAL-TV/BALTIMORE reporter JAYNE MILLER

“RTDNF is so proud to honor these individuals and organizations as recipients of the First Amendment Awards,” said Exec. Dir. DAN SHELLEY. “We thank each of them for their continued service to the First Amendment.”

