Shawn Foxx Named Brand Manager Of KCRR/Waterloo & PM Drive On KRNA/Cedar Rapids, IA
by Charese Frugé
February 1, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
TOWNSQUARE MEDIA has named SHAWN FOXX Brand Manager of Classic Rock KCRR/WATERLOO and PM Drive Host for sister station Calssic Rock KRNA/CEDAR RAPIDS, IA.
FOXX said, "Classic Rock is in my blood. I grew up with it in my life, everywhere. My mom and dad are very musical and have been singing and playing guitar as long as I’ve been breathing oxygen".