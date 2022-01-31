Lori Lewis

LORI LEWIS MEDIA President and MERGE author LORI LEWIS observed, “Brands need to understand how and when people want them to show up on social media.

“And going off the latest study from TWITTER, analyzing people’s attitudes towards brands in the social space, shows what the evolution of branding means for you.”

#1 They Are Onto Brands & Creators

LORI explained, “People have their own sense of authenticity and aren’t shy about speaking up when it’s lacking in brands and creators.

“Here’s why:

“In the past year alone – engagements with brands are double digits.

“7 in 10 say brands add to the enjoyment of interaction on social media. They like engaging with you.

“However, they’re paying attention.

“They want the same realness they get from friends, from you.

“So, if you’re selling something – remember this money moment from survey respondents: 'I don’t mind being sold to on social media, as long as it’s fun, useful, entertaining, informative, or moves me in some way.'"

