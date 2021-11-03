Block (Photo: Eric Ryan Anderson)

Congratulations to INDENT/MERCURY NASHVILLE's PRISCILLA BLOCK for earning 46 new MEDIABASE adds this week with her single, "My Bar," making it the most added song at Country radio. The song now has a total of 51 stations on board.

Kudos to UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER; MERCURY NASHVILLE SVP DAMON MOBERLY; UMG VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN, VP/Promotion & Radio Marketing CHRIS SCHULER and National Director/Radio Marketing DONNA HUGHES; MERCURY Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion JACK CHRISTOPHER, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion JILL BRUNETT, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion SALLY ANGELI, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion NICK KAPER, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion SUMMER HARLOW and Coord./Promotion JEANNIE SULLIVAN.

