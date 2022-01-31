Jordan Lee Day Declared

Outgoing RADIO MILWAUKEE Triple A WYMS (88NINE RADIO MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE Station Director JORDAN LEE receives accolades from MILWAUKEE Mayor CAVALIER JOHNSON, who named his last day FRIDAY, JANUARY 28th “JORDAN LEE DAY” in the city. LEE spent 13 years at the station, rising through the ranks from a part-time DJ to his departing position. Mayor JOHNSON acknowledged LEE’s tenure at 88NINE and his many contributions to the city’s arts and music scenes.

As previously reported on ALLACCESS (NET NEWS 1/13), PARAGON MEDIA STRATEGIES has hired JORDAN LEE as a consultant. The MILWAUKEE native will remain in the city, where he will continue serving on the board of directors of the PUBLIC RADIO PROGRAM DIRECTORS ASSOCIATION.

