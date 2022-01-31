Bieber & Halsey To Headline

SUMMERFEST has announced it's lineup for 2022 and JUSTIN BIEBER, HALSEY, JASON ALDEAN and GABBY BARRETT are set to headline. SUMMERFEST will take place over three consecutive weekends (THURSDAY-SATURDAY) from 12p to Midnight, JUNE 23rd-25th, JUNE 30th - JULY 2nd and JULY 7th-9th. The fest is held in MILWAUKEE, and annually hosts over 1,000 performances on 12 different stages. SUMMERFEST is located on 75 acres of permanent grounds in downtown MILWAUKEE adjacent to LAKE MICHIGAN.

The 2021 festival was a success this past SEPTEMBER, despite being postponed, but the show returns to its regularly scheduled SUMMER dates this year. Click here for the full lineup and more info.

« see more Net News