Fargo Fundraiser

Never ones to pass up a creative way to raise money for their communities, RADIO FM MEDIA Hot AC KLTA (BIG 98.7)/FARGO, ND morning team (PD) JESSE JAMES & AMANDA with GORDO had their interns “KIDNEY STONE PAT” and “LIL’RASPY” ‘race’ up MOUNT BIG 98.7 in 40 degree below zero conditions.

The pair, wearing not much more than underwear and shoes and gloves, got busy raising funds for local concern CCRI, which helps children with disabilities.

« see more Net News