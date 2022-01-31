Morning Opening Now

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP AC WJBR (MIX 99.5)/WILMINGTON, DE morning show host JOHN 'JOHNNY B' BAUBLIS has exited. Current co-host DEANNA MARIE remains in place, and the search is underway to fill the open chair.

Market veteran BAUBLIS had returned to WILMINGTON as WJBR’s PD and afternoon host in 2019, following a 13-year run at KLAK/SHERMAN-MCKINNEY,TX, seguing to MIX mornings the following year. In a FACEBOOK post on MONDAY (1/31) BAUBLIS explained his absence, thanking his longtime listeners. He’s available to discuss his next opportunities at 214-799-5127 and Nobobybutb@aol.com

Meanwhile, WJBR PD ERIC JOHNSON has a prime opening. Interested candidates should head to the BBGI careers portal.

