Unveils New API For Audio Scoring

Audio research and analytics platform VERITONIC has released a first-of-its-kind API for audio scoring, which allows anyone analyzing audio — including publishers, agencies and technology vendors — to seamlessly view audience engagement scores in whatever system or tools they use.

Powered by VERITONIC’s MACHINE LISTENING and LEARNING technology, the API provides users with instant access to audio measurement scores for recall, engagement, and intent for every asset in their library. Publishers can then use these scores to make informed decisions around when and where to use their assets, and how they can be optimized to increase ROI. Every type of audio asset can be scored through this API, including audio logos, audio ads, podcast ads, functional sounds, music, podcast clips, voiceovers, and more.

VERITONIC CEO SCOTT SIMONELLI commented, “We remain committed to providing the audio industry with seamless access to the data and insights that are elevating campaign performance and increasing ROI/. Our API enables critical audio efficacy metrics to sit alongside an asset for the first time, unlocking unprecedented scale and making analysis and decision-making faster and more streamlined than ever before.”

Added AMP SOUND BRANDING founder/CEO MICHELE ARNESE, “We look forward to leveraging VERITONIC’s API to further integrate audio measurement into our intelligent SONIC OS platform, the one-stop-shop for data-aided evaluation and implementation of sonic identities. This API will enable us to simplify the process of evaluating and optimizing our assets at all stages of the sonic branding development process, creating even more impactful and measurable audible experiences for our clients.”

For more information about VERITONIC’s API, contact info@veritonic.com.

