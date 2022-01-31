Launched In December

JIM HARRINGTON and BILL KNIGHT have joined the ranks of radio veterans with podcasts, launching "IT'S ANOTHER DAY" on DECEMBER 15th. HARRINGTON has been heard on WCBS-F/NEW YORK, WBZ-A/BOSTON, and KDKA-A, WTAE-A, and WWSW (3WS)/PITTSBURGH, while KNIGHT's resume includes WSHH, WEZE, and WRRK/PITSBURGH, WQDR/RALEIGH, and KWKH-A/SHREVEPORT.

“We figured we’d start the show and keep a low profile until we ironed out the rough spots.” said HARRINGTON. “To our surprise, there were very few rough spots. BILL and I enjoy working together and it’ obvious to the listener. And what’s amazing is that the audience, even without that marketing, still found the program. We’ve had an amazing response.”

Find the show here and on other podcast platforms.

« see more Net News