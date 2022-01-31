Black History Month Features

ABC AUDIO's Power Portal will offer special video celebrating BLACK HISTORY MONTH throughout FEBRUARY for use by radio station websites, apps, and social media.

The special content includes episodes of “Weekend Watchlist” highlighting films focused on Black history; a series on modern-day Black figures like AMANDA GORMAN and SIMONE BILES; features on Black artists including DOJA CAT, JIMMIE ALLEN, and DRAKE; a look at Black athletes competing for the U.S. in the 2022 WINTER OLYMPICS in BEIJING; and daily “This Day in Black History” social media cards.

« see more Net News