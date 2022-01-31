Dr. Jerry Boulding

ALL ACCESS is once again honoring the memory our late colleague and friend, “THE DOCTOR,” JERRY BOULDING. During BLACK HISTORY MONTH, BOULDING's URBANIZING columns will be featured in a four series with his take on the status of race, business, history, politics, education, and Black music.

ALL ACCESS Urban/R&B Editor SAM WEAVER said, "Years before JERRY was the ALL ACCESS Urban Editor, he had been writing columns spotlighting issues that African Americans and minorities are still dealing with TODAY. And he was doing it before there was a BLACK HISTORY MONTH. The more I've read JERRY's past BLACK HISTORY MONTH columns, the more I understand what he meant by keeping focus without losing focus."

Here's what BOULDING wrote the first week of BLACK HISTORY MONTH in 2008: Celebrating Black History Month, Pt. I: Events That Shaped Our Lives, read here.

