MUSEXPO, hosting its 26th in-person conference, MARCH 20-23 in BURBANK, CA has locked in a keynote conversation with NETFLIX VP/Music AMY DUNNING and NETFLIX Dir./Music Creative/Production For Original Series. ALEXANDRA PATSAVAS.

DUNNING joined NETFLIX in 2019 and scaled the Music Creative/Production team across Original Films, Series and Animation. Prior to coming to NETFLIX, DUNNING was Head of Music at LIONSGATE. She also served as SVP/Creative and Business Development at DOWNTOWN MUSIC PUBLISHING.

PATSAVAS, who oversees NETFLIX's creative music services and production strategy for original series and fosters partnerships between the studio, producers, and the music industry. Before joining NETFLIX, PATSAVAS founded CHOP SHOP MUSIC SUPERVISION and has music supervised over 100 projects and produced dozens of soundtracks of the last two decades. PATSAVAS is an EMMY nominee for her work on BRIDGERTON and a three-time GRAMMY nominee.

Moderating this exclusive panel will be music and media consultant MARK SUTHERLAND. SUTHERLAND was most recently Editor at MUSIC WEEK, UK. He's also former Global Editor at BILLBOARD.

MUSEXPO President & Founder SAT BISLA commented, "We are extremely humbled and honored to have two of the most inspiring, creative and talented executives from the world of music supervision join MUSEXPO as a platform to share their inspiration and vision for the amazing work they do at NETFLIX with the U.S. and global music community. The past two years have been extremely difficult for so many around the world. MUSEXPO was born out of “sharing, caring, passion, and inspiration,” and having AMY and ALEX join us for this exclusive keynote at MUSEXPO will undoubtedly set a positive tone for so many from the music community that join our annual event as a guiding light for the betterment of the creative and entrepreneurial music industry from sync and beyond."

