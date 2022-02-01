Revenue Increase

Fourth quarter and full year 2021 revenue increased year-over-year at SIRIUSXM, with the quarterly increase at 4% to $2.28 billion and the full year up 8% to $8.70 billion; net income was up from a loss of $677 million (including a $976 million non-cash impairment charge for PANDORA) to a gain of $318 million in the quarter (8 cents/diluted share).

CEO JENNIFER WITZ said, "2021 was an outstanding year across the board. We added more than one million net new SIRIUSXM self-pay subscribers for the tenth time in the past 11 years; this growth continues to be sustained by a fifth straight year of improving churn. Once again we outperformed all of 2021's public guidance, and now our strong financial position enables us to declare a special cash dividend to our stockholders.

"Our performance last year is a testament to our strong execution -- and staying true to our vision of connecting listeners to the content they love. We collaborated with renowned and emerging creators across our platforms to deliver curated premium content both in- and out-of-car; and delivered value to our advertisers with effective solutions to reach a massive audience of more than 150 million listeners."

The company's Board of Directors has also declared a special cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on FEBRUARY 25th to shareholders of record as of FEBRUARY 11th. The special dividend will be in addition to the regular quarterly cash dividend declared last week.

EVP/CFO SEAN SULLIVAN said, "Today's announcement of a $0.25 per share special dividend to our stockholders, in addition to last fall's 50% increase in our regular quarterly dividend, is made possible by our outstanding cash generation and flexible balance sheet, and it reflects our continued confidence in SIRIUSXM's strong operating performance.

"SIRIUSXM continues to invest aggressively to grow our business, both organically and inorganically. We also plan to continue repurchases of our common stock, which in the fourth quarter totaled $343 million. Pro forma for the special cash dividend the Board of Directors declared today, we ended 2021 at approximately 3.5x net debt to adjusted EBITDA, consistent with the range we have articulated."

The company's full-year 2022 guidance is for self-pay net subscriber additions of about 500,000, total revenue of about $9 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.8 billion, and free cash flow at about $1.55 billion.

« back to Net News