Big Job In SLC

A new opening at iHEARTMEDIA/SALT LAKE CITY has popped up for a Dir./Listener And Client Engagement.

The job includes collaboration with programming and sales in launching brand and advertising campaigns, promotions, or online/web/interactive initiatives to increase listening audience and ratings and achieve client objectives, among other duties.

To check out the rest of the details for this EOE post, and apply for the job, click here.

