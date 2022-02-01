Long-Form Edition

BLOOMBERG RADIO and KEY NETWORKS are expanding “BLOOMBERG BUSINESS OF SPORTS” with the addition of the one-hour show to weekends at SPORTSMAP RADIO NETWORK. The show, hosted by MICHAEL BARR, SCARLET FU, and MIKE LYNCH, will air SATURDAYS noon-1p (ET) and SUNDAYS 9-10a (ET) on SPORTSMAP, which already carries the weekday “BLOOMBERG BUSINESS OF SPORTS” short-form feature.

SPOPRTSMAP RADIO/GOW MEDIA CEO DAVID GOW said, "We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with Bloomberg. The daily 60-second BLOOMBERG BUSINESS OF SPORTS report has been well received by our audience. We know our affiliates and listeners will enjoy hearing the long-form BLOOMBERG BUSINESS OF SPORTS show. This move reflects our commitment to providing great content, whether our own or through partnerships."

BLOOMBERG Global Head of Television and Radio AL MAYERS said, “This show is a testament to how BLOOMBERG can bring insight and money angles to all genres. We are thrilled to add the audiences of over 100 radio stations to our listener base.”

KEY NETWORKS COO DENNIS GREEN said, “Sports business is as important as the games that take place between the lines. Working with our partners at SPORTSMAP and having them add the one-hour version of the BLOOMBERG BUSINESS OF SPORTS program on their network brings this important content to listeners every weekend.”

