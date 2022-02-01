New Daily Show

A new podcast from iHEARTMEDIA and FROLIC MEDIA offers a 20-minute true love story every day. "LOVESTRUCK DAILY," hosted by SARAH WENDELL and ALISHA RAI, will debut FEBRUARY 7th. “We could all use feel-good stories right now, and no one is better at telling stories of true love than the team at FROLIC,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK COO WILL PEARSON. “We’re thrilled to partner with FROLIC to bring a heart-warming episode into the world every day, and to amplify strong female voices along the way.”

“FROLIC MEDIA has always been about celebrating life’s happily ever afters, and this podcast is the latest opportunity for us to share genuine, feel-good stories that listeners can relate to,” said FROLIC MEDIA CEO LISA BERGER. “Romance is truly universal. This show is yet another way we’re reaching listeners through compelling stories told by extremely talented and diverse voices.”

