BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's BSM SUMMIT has added five more prominent figures in sports media to its roster for the conference, which remains scheduled for both an in-person event in NEW YORK and virtual event on MARCH 2-3.

The additions are CUMULUS MEDIA Sports KNBR-A-F/SAN FRANCISCO PD KEVIN GRAHAM; AUDACY Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA Brand Mgr. ROD LAKIN; BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER PD RAJ SHARAN; KSE Sports KKSE (ALTITUDE SPORTS 92.5)/DENVER PD DAVE TEPPER; and UNION BROADCASTING VP/Dir./Sales SANDY COHEN.

"This conference started as a programmer's event, so I'm always going to have a fondness for the PD and their abilities to develop talent, grow audiences, partner with sales, and shape the look and sound of a successful brand " said BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA’s JASON BARRETT. "With KEVIN, ROD, RAJ, DAVE and SANDY, we're adding five talented individuals who've produced a lot of wins across the country. I'm excited to have them with us and sharing their insights and experiences with our attendees."

