G NETWORKS is offering TEXT GROOVE's text messaging service on a barter basis to radio stations in the U.S.

“The TEXT GROOVE technology is designed and built specifically for radio stations, making it easy for programming, air personalities, and other station staff to effortlessly interact with listeners,” said G NETWORKS Chief Development Officer RICH O'BRIEN. “With ZIPWHIP shutting down their radio division later this year, many stations are looking for a seamless transition to a best-in-class text messaging provider. We’re delighted to offer all radio stations the TEXT GROOVE state-of-the-art text messaging platform.”

“We’re extremely excited about this partnership,” said TEXT GROOVE CEO CURTIS MACHEK. “RICH and the team at G NETWORKS understand what radio stations are looking for from a text messaging platform, and they have the relationships that will help us grow our affiliate numbers across the country.”

