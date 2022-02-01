March 1st

MERCURY RECORDS NASHVILLE artist PRISCILLA BLOCK will perform at COX MEDIA GROUP Country KWEN (K95.5)/TULSA’s concert series on TUESDAY, MARCH 1st. BLOCK joins previous performers GRANGER SMITH, KANE BROWN, RUSSELL DICKERSON, NIKO MOON, HARDY, TENILLE ARTS and WALKER HAYES in the series, originally launched to bring exclusive live music opportunities directly to K95.5 listeners in a COVID-safe, small-venue setting.

The show at RIVER SPIRIT CASINO RESORT will be limited to 200 guests, with tickets won by listening to the station.

“We are excited to host another K95 Live concert with such a dynamic rising voice on the Country scene,” says KWEN Dir. Branding & Programming MATT BRADLEY. “Our listeners have really embraced this concert series and love the unique opportunity to see these artists in such an intimate venue.”

Learn more about the concert and how to win tickets at k95tulsa.com.

