Back In Wichita

AUDACY Sports KFH-A-F/WICHITA has picked up WESTWOOD ONE's "THE BOB & TOM SHOW" for 5-9a (CT) starting TODAY (2/1). The show replaces CBS SPORTS RADIO's DAMON AMENDOLARA in the KFH lineup.

“For years, ‘THE BOB & TOM SHOW’ has successfully delivered an entertaining, widely popular program, and we’re thrilled to introduce their content to our listeners as part of our weekday lineup,” said AUDACY WICHITA SVP/Market Mgr. JACKIE WISE. “We look forward to welcoming this show’s loyal fanbase to KFH and kicking off our mornings with TOM GRISWOLD and the crew.”

“We’ve had a long and successful history in WICHITA and we’re happy to be back,” said GRISWOLD. “Let's have a few laughs and have some fun again! Many thanks to JACKIE WISE and (Brand Mgr. and Dir./Programming) TONY DUESING. What a great way to celebrate the 100th anniversary of KFH."

