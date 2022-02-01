Guetta (Photo: Kobby Dagan / Shutterstock.com)

ROBLOX is working with developer WONDER WORKS STUDIO and WMG in bringing DAVID GUETTA to an "intergalactic club" in the metaverse, with GUETTA performing as his avatar self in a DJ set premiering FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4.

GUETTA said, "Working on this concert has allowed me to bring an amazing new creation to life with design and production to suit the virtual world. We’ve built something that will play host to one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it with me."

WARNER MUSIC EVP/Global A&R and Marketing, Dance Music BART COOLS added, "DAVID’s music is enjoyed by billions of people globally. Our partnership with ROBLOX will enable him to connect with new fans from all around the world and take them on a journey with him in a way that’s never before been possible."

ROBLOX VP and Global Head of Music JON VLASSOPULOS said, "We’re thrilled to work with our friends at WARNER to host another major virtual concert with one of the biggest stars to ever perform on ROBLOX. DAVID has been engaging and inspiring music fans all over the world for over 20 years with his unique DJ performances, and now he can play, as his avatar, to millions of fans in one weekend in this fun, interactive, intergalactic DJ Party world on ROBLOX. It’s going to expose a new generation of fans to dance music and take clubbing to a whole new level!”

See a trailer for the event here.

