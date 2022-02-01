Ernest Walker, Donna Franklin

TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY Variety KTSU (90.9 FM HE CHOICE)/HOUSTON and the TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME have partnered on a BLACK HISTORY MONTH 60 second vignette series.

The feature begins airing on FEBRUARY 6th and highlights those who first brought music, news, and commentary to Black audiences in TEXAS. The series was voiced by Content Dir./TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME inductee THE MADD HATTA.

GM ERNEST WALKER said, "Each year, BLACK HISTORY MONTH gives us the opportunity to remember significant contributors to the growth of our community and the strength of Black culture. With the advent of Black-owned and operated radio stations in the mid-20th century, the voices and music that inspired and entertained Black citizens were woven into the fabric of everyday life. That’s the role that KTSU-FM continues to play to this day.”

PD DONNA FRANKLIN added, “These broadcast pioneers, whose vision, resources, and talent made radio tailored to Black audiences and Black businesses a reality, are most deserving of this recognition. The people "behind the mic" as well as those who ‘wrote the checks’ were both brave and resolute. These are the stories we’re going to share.”

« see more Net News