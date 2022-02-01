ESG Report

WARNER MUSIC GROUP has released its first Environment Social Governance (ESG) report, which it says is the first such report by a major music company, covering employee well-being, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), social impact, and climate change issues.

The report chronicled WMG's efforts in three categories, including environment (calculating the company's direct greenhouse gas emissions footprint, signing onto the Music Climate Pact, using 100% recycled vinyl for records); social (mental health programs, certification by the Great Place to Work program in the U.S. and France, inclusion in the HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN’s Corporate Equality Index for the third consecutive year, DEI commitments, legacy unrecouped advances program, contributions to over 20 nonprofits and grant commitments by the WMG/BLAVATNIK FAMILY FOUNDATION Social Justice Fund); and governance (increasing independent director representation on its Board committees).

WMG CEO STEVE COOPER said, “Becoming a more equitable and sustainable company is a moral, commercial, and creative imperative. WMG operates in more than 70 countries around the world, each with distinct customs, cultures, needs, and regulations. So, our sustained, global approach to ESG requires us to have a sophisticated local, individualized line of action. We’re exploring what creating positive change should look like for our company, our artists and songwriters, and the broader community. We’ve made some great strides so far, but this report isn’t just a snapshot of what we’ve done to date – it’s a long-term commitment to action and accountability.”

VP/ESG SAMANTHA SIMS, who, along with an ESG Executive Oversight Committee, oversaw the project, said, “The increased focus on global social and environmental challenges has prompted all stakeholders – from our people to investors -- to expect businesses to more proactively address ESG risks and opportunities. I’m incredibly proud to have worked with teams across our global footprint to produce WMG’s first annual ESG report. This report signifies our dedication to creating an ESG platform with measurable targets to catalyze positive societal change and engage more of our stakeholders along the way.”

Global Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Dr. MAURICE A. STINNETT said, “The past two years particularly have highlighted the global fights for social justice, anti-racism, and equitable healthcare, and the needs for ethical workplaces and creative solutions. We’ve set out in the report our company-wide DEI commitments to help create a cultural shift, and we’re excited to translate these commitments to the needs of our teams in all our locations. Reflecting on where we come from and what we’ve done will enable us to move forward, together, in the most informed and effective way possible.”

Find the complete report here.

« see more Net News