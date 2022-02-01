Now With Acast

"ANNA FARIS IS UNQUALIFIED" has joined the roster of ACAST. The podcast was previously represented by PUBLIC MEDIA MARKETING. The move will for the first time add dynamic ad insertion for the podcast.

“When I started UNQUALIFIED, it was important to me to use it as a way for people to connect over the common experiences we all go through in life and relationships -- to show there’s a lot more that brings us together than separates us,” said FARIS. “I wanted to partner with a podcast company that shares those values and believes in fostering community by removing the barriers between us. That company is ACAST.”

ACAST Creator Network SVP VERONIKA TAYLOR said, “ANNA has created this extremely intimate space for people to have heartfelt, funny, gripping conversations about the experiences we all share. Her unique approach to community building is a prime example of what makes podcasting such a special medium. We’ll be helping ANNA bring the show’s important conversations to more people all over the world, ensuring it’s accessible to audiences everywhere.”

