Adds Jaad!

TOWNSQUARE AC WHOM/PORTLAND, ME Brand Manager/morning host JADD NAAMANI is exiting the morning show at WHOM to host afternoons at Top 40 WJBQ (Q97.9), replacing EDWIN "EeE" GUEVARA. The shift had been tracked by GUEVARA from sister Top 40 WPST/TRENTON, NJ, where he remains in afternoons.

NAAMANI also tracks afternoons at TOWNSQUARE's Country outlet WOKQ/DOVER, NH.

« see more Net News