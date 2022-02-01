Booker & Stryker (Photo Credit: Wes & Alex For iHeartMedia)

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES announced this morning that PM Driver CHRIS BOOKER is adding former longtime crosstown market vet TED STRYKER as afternoon co-host from 3-7p (PT), beginning TODAY (2/1).

The station teased the change with promos stating, "ALT Afternoons With BOOKER And (Beep) Starting TUESDAY" (NET NEWS 1/31), and THE WOODY SHOW spilled the beans this morning. STRYKER was previously at AUDACY Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES for 22 years, mostly in PM Drive. He exited KROQ as morning co-host last year and launched his own podcast “TUNA ON TOAST,” where he currently does music interviews. In addition, he continues to host his weekly syndicated radio show “OUT OF ORDER WITH STRYKER.” BOOKER began hosting afternoons at ALT 98.7 in JANUARY 2021.

ALT 98.7 PD and iHEARTMEDIA VP/Rock & Alternative LISA WORDEN said, “STRYKER and I have a 20-year history working together, and I’m so excited to be reunited with him! He is a bonafide superstar with a proven ratings track record. The artists love him, the industry loves him, and most importantly – the listeners love him! The combination of two quarterbacks in Afternoon Drive on ALT 98.7 is a dream. BOOKER and STRYKER together are going to change the game for LA radio, and I can’t wait to see what heights these guys are capable of reaching.”

“I am beyond excited about joining the iHEARTMEDIA team,” said STRYKER. “I love LA, and I love being on the radio. I think BOOKER is amazing and I totally appreciate that he is welcoming me to join him in the afternoon. I'll try my best not to ruin the operation. I’m thrilled to work with LISA WORDEN again. She’s smart, talented, supportive and a great leader! iHEARTMEDIA is also supporting various projects that I’m working on so I can literally work on all of my passion jobs under one roof. Plus, I finally get to go to iHEARTRADIO’s ALTer EGO concert!”

BOOKER added, “STRYKER is a not just a stellar broadcaster, he's genuinely a great guy. We have a natural chemistry and I feel like the sky’s the limit for this show. I'm looking forward to seeing what we will accomplish together."

Find “ALT AFTERNOONS WITH BOOKER AND STRYKER" on socials @BookerandStryker on INSTAGRAM, TIKTOK, FACEBOOK, and @bookerstryker on TWITTER.

