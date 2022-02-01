Alexander (Photo: Meredith Truax/UMG)

Veteran UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP executive MIKE ALEXANDER has been named GM of ISLAND RECORDS.

ALEXANDER had been EVP at ISLAND RECORDS and prior to that he was EVP/International Marketing, encompassing three of UMG's labels, ISLAND RECORDS, DEF JAM RECORDINGS and REPUBLIC RECORDS. ALEXANDER has been with UMG for nearly 20 years, starting as an intern in 2003.

News of ALEXANDER's promotion was announced by ISLAND RECORDS Co-CEOs IMRAN MAJID and JUSTIN ESHAK.

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE has more.





