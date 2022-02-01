Gawvi

GAWVI, a Christian Hip Hop artist and producer, has been dropped by REACH RECORDS due to his allegedly sending unsolicited, explicit texts.



REACH RECORDS issued a statement on Monday (1/31). “Due to behavior that is inconsistent with our core values, we have ended our professional relationship with GAWVI. This was a tough decision for us because of the level of complexity and because we invest in our artists not just for their talent, but also as brothers and sisters in CHRIST. This is something we have been processing for over a year and have wrestled with what would be the right way forward. New details that were provided made us realize today’s decision was necessary. We also want our actions to be a reflection of love, care, and concern for those who fail and those who are affected by our failures. Each of us needs GOD’s grace and we invite you to pray for the families and individuals whose lives are being impacted. This is not a chance to throw anybody away. We continue to hope for restoration to be the outcome.”

