Daigle, Friday (Photo: Chaz-Mazzota)

Music publishing company PURPLE MUSIC has appointed ERIC DAIGLE and ANDY FRIDAY as Co-Heads of its NASHVILLE and LOS ANGELES offices. DAIGLE and FRIDAY will be responsible for working with songwriter SHANE STEVENS, who was nominated for the 2022 GRAMMY Awards “Country Song Of The Year” for co-writing WALKER HAYES' “Fancy Like," and a roster that also includes NASH OVERSTREET, ZACH TOP and BRANDON MATIAS.

"ERIC and ANDY are truly devoted to our writers and the success of their careers," said PURPLEBEAT GM MIKE DOYLE. "They both have shown quick growth and clear insight on supporting and leading a creative team. They have hearts for music and minds for business, a very rare and valuable combination."

“Growing up loving all types of music, PURPLEBEAT has given me the opportunity to work with artists, writers and producers across all genres," said DAIGLE. "Thank you to MIKE DOYLE who (has) entrusted our team to reach new heights from a startup company five years ago and to our creative roster (past and present), who have put their heart and soul into each and every song. Without them we would not be able to do what we do best."

FRIDAY said, “I’m excited about the team that we are building at PURPLEBEAT and to be working alongside some very gifted people. My earliest memories involve music, and I am thankful to God and to MIKE DOYLE for the opportunity to do what I love every day. Whether it is meeting with a creative to hear their music and listen to their story or hearing a newly written song for the first time, it never gets old.”

DAIGLE joined PURPLEBEAT in 2017 after serving as GM and co-owner (with STEVENS) for the artist development company HOLY GRAFFITI. FRIDAY also joined PURPLEBEAT in 2017 after working Sr. Dir./Manager of New Media at BOB DOYLE & ASSOCIATES/MAJOR BOB MUSIC, the longtime management team and publishing company for GARTH BROOKS.

