New Date, New Network

CBS and CMT have announced that the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS will air live on MONDAY, APRIL 11th from 8-11p (ET) from NASHVILLE's MUNICIPAL AUDITORIUM and various other NASHVILLE locations. The show had originally been set for SUNDAY, APRIL 3rd until a change in CBS' GRAMMY Awards date bumped it off the schedule (NET NEWS 1/18). This year is the first for the awards show to move from its longtime host network, CMT, where it has aired since 2005, to sister network CBS (NET NEWS 6/28/21). The show will be available to stream live and on-demand on PARAMOUNT+.

“The biggest and best moments in music are coming to CBS this APRIL,” said CBS EVP/Specials, Music, Live Events and Alternative Programming JACK SUSSMAN in a press release announcing the venue and date change. “The CMT brand is preeminent in the world of Country music, and we are thrilled that their team was able to coordinate a new date to bring this marquee event for television to CBS, and maximize the power of the VIACOMCBS universe behind it.”

“It’s official: Our three-hour NASHVILLE extravaganza will be live on CBS on APRIL 11th for the first time as part of the network’s biggest month of music ever,” said CMT MUSIC AWARDS Exec. Producers MARGARET COMEAUX, JOHN HAMLIN and LESLIE FRAM in a joint statement. “Expect the most unforgettable CMT MUSIC AWARDS yet, jam-packed with the most star-power, world premiere performances and one-of-a-kind collaborations from in and around MUSIC CITY.”

More details on voting and nominations for the entirely fan-voted show will be announced in the coming weeks.

