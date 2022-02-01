Tornado benefit concert on 2/20

STEVEN CURTIS CHAPMAN and RICKY SKAGGS have organized a tornado relief concert for SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20th at HEARTLAND CHURCH in MAYFIELD, KY to benefit victims of the DECEMBER tornadoes in CHAPMAN's hometown of PADUCAH, KY. The concert lineup will also feature JASON CRABB, LARRY STEWART and more.

All of the show proceeds will benefit tornado victims through NORTH CAROLINA-based organization SAMARITAN's PURSE, which works in over 100 countries to provide aid for victims of disaster, poverty and more.

“As a boy who was born and raised in PADUCAH, KY, (and spent a lot of my childhood in MAYFIELD), I have been broken-hearted to see the devastation caused by the tornadoes that swept through my home state back in DECEMBER," said CHAPMAN. "I've been praying for the folks back home and have wanted to find a way to encourage them and show them some love. So, I reached out to my 'Bluegrass big brother' and fellow Kentuckian, RICKY SKAGGS, and said, 'Let's go play some music and try to raise some money to love on the people there' … and thankfully, he agreed! I’m also very grateful to be joined by two other KENTUCKY brothers, JASON CRABB and LARRY STEWART (also from PADUCAH), for this one night only KENTUCKY tornado relief benefit, with proceeds going to SAMARITAN's PURSE to help the work that they're doing there for those who have been most devastated and affected by these tornadoes."

"I’m really glad to be coming back again to help the people of MAYFIELD, KY," said SKAGGS. "I came with [SAMARITAN'S PURSE and BILLY GRAHAM EVANGALISTIC ASSOCIATION President] FRANKLIN GRAHAM and SAMARITAN's PURSE on CHRISTMAS Eve, but I knew I just had to come back. My heart broke when I saw the devastation. This benefit concert will be a great opportunity for the people of KENTUCKY and the surrounding states to come and help our neighbors that have lost so much. Bring your friends and help all you can, as they really need us right now."

Tickets are start at $30, and can be purchased here.

« see more Net News