iHEARTMEDIA's Classic Hits KOSF (80's PLUS 103.7)/SAN FRANCISCO has launched MORNING DRIVE WITH CHRISTIE LIVE!, hosted by CHRISTIE JAMES effective immediately. The show will broadcast weekdays from 6-10am (PT).

JAMES takes over mornings after co-hosting THE MARTHA QUINN SHOW with the original MTV VJ, MARTHA QUINN since 2016. She will be joined by co-host KARENA VELAZQUEZ, who will provide traffic reports and produce the daily show. JAMES has over a decade of SAN FRANCISCO morning radio experience. She will also continue her role as a personality on iHEARTMEDIA’s PRIDE RADIO. MARTHA QUINN moves to middays, 10a – 3p, on 103.7.

SVP/Programming, iHEARTMEDIA SAN FRANCISCO, DON PARKER said, “After nearly six years as co-host on THE MARTHA QUINN SHOW, CHRISTIE is more than ready to take the reins as the host, following MARTHA’s move to middays. I’m thrilled to see her ascend to new heights and look forward to the success of MORNING DRIVE WITH CHRISTIE LIVE! CHRISTIE is such a natural on the air, Her energy, positivity, sense of humor, and ability to make everyone around her smile are amazing. I’m so happy that she will now showcase her genuine and uplifting personality on her own show.”

JAMES added, "I am thrilled and honored to be here at home in the Bay Area, waking up the community and spreading good vibes. I hope to bring that positivity and inspiration to everyone listening.”

