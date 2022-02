Corso

NEW YORK POST night News Editor PHIL CORSO is joining NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK as Night Editor for the Day-Of News desk.

CORSO worked at several local weekly newspapers in QUEENS and LONG ISLAND mbefore joining the POST in 2016. He will report to Day-Of Editor DAVID GIAMBUSSO and will start at WNYC on FEBRUARY 14th.

« see more Net News