Nash

The trickle down effect continues as artists continue to react in response to the recent spread of disinformation by JOE ROGAN on SPOTIFY. In solidarity with his friend, NEIL YOUNG, CROSBY, STILLS & NASH and the HOLLIES' GRAHAM NASH, has requested his solo recordings be removed from SPOTIFY as well.

NASH said in an official statement, "Having heard the COVID disinformation spread by JOE ROGAN on SPOTIFY, I completely agree with and support my friend, NEIL YOUNG and I am requesting that my solo recordings be removed from the service. There is a difference between being open to varying viewpoints on a matter and knowingly spreading false information which some 270 medical professionals have derided as not only false but dangerous. Likewise, there is a difference between misinformation, in which one is unaware that what is being said is false, versus disinformation, which is knowingly false and intended to mislead and sway public opinion. The opinions publicized by ROGAN are so dishonest and unsupported by solid facts that SPOTIFY becomes an enabler in a way that costs people their lives."

INDIA.ARIE also posted on INSTAGRAM that she was removing her music from the site, "NEIL YOUNG opened a door that I MUST walk through.”

