BMG comedian BYRON KENNEDY launched his podcast, HOT CHICKEN & CAGE-FREE CONVERSATION, TODAY (2/1) with his first three episodes featuring Country artists JIMMIE ALLEN, BRETT ELDREDGE and LAINEY WILSON. Listen to them here.

KENNEDY signed to BMG this past MARCH (NET NEWS 3/26/21), after previously serving as VP/Promotion for BMG's imprint STONEY CREEK RECORDS. Before his label career, KENNEDY spent 15 years at CBS RADIO/SACRAMENTO as VP/Programming and Country KNCI PD.

The podcast will release a new episode every other week with special guests ranging from musical artists to industry power players, professional athletes, actors, fellow comedians and more.

“The CDC says you can only listen to my podcast if you have nothing better to do, and it’s been at least five full days since last listening to another podcast, unless that podcast was a different episode of my podcast, in which case it’s only three days,” said KENNEDY.

HOT CHICKEN & CAGE-FREE CONVERSATION is a production of BENZTOWN + McVAY MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK.

