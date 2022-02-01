Jarrett Stevens

JARRETT STEVENS has been promoted from PD to Station Manager for NORTHWESTERN MEDIA’s Contemporary Christian KFNW (LIFE 97.9)/FARGO, ND.



STEVENS has been with LIFE 97.9 since 2018 and replaced DOUG SMITH who retired in DECEMBER (NET NEWS 10/1).



“JARRETT brings decades of broadcasting experience, a heart for GOD, love for people, and a keen attention to detail to this role.”, shared JASON SHARP, Senior VP for Media at NORTHWESTERN. “I am excited to work with him and grow our impact in NORTH DAKOTA.”



STEVENS said, “I am beyond grateful to be given this opportunity to serve LIFE 97.9 and its listeners in this capacity. I would like to thank the President of UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN – ST. PAUL, Dr. ALAN CURETON, and JASON SHARP for trusting me with this new role. We have an amazing team of people at LIFE 97.9 and I am looking forward to seeing how GOD uses each of them to reach people for Him in FARGO-MOORHEAD.”





