Out This Friday

ONErpm NASHVILLE has signed genre-bending artist JUSTIN CHAMPAGNE to a three-album deal. His single, “I’m the One,” will be released this FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4th. His music is described in press materials as combining "elements of Country, Rap, Hip-Hop, hook-heavy Pop and Rock into a modern new sound."

ONErpm head of Country Music JEFF TOBIAS said, “Our team is thrilled to be working with JUSTIN. He’s such a creative force and has a powerful vision for his artistic direction.”

CHAMPAGNE added “I’m blessed to have the opportunity to work with ONErpm, and I’m excited for what we’ll do as a team. I’m ready to win! ... As an artist from a small town in LOUISIANA, I’ve been underestimated my whole life. But I’m here to change all that. I’ve always believed and had faith.”

CHAMPAGNE has been touring across the south, a schedule that will include his hometown of NEW IBERIA, LA on MARCH 12th.

