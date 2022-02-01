Mickey Guyton To Sing The National Anthem (Photo: Ron Adar/Shutterstock.com)

The NFL has released the lineup for pre-game entertainment for SUPER BOWL LVI happening at SOFI STADIUM in INGLEWOOD, CA on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13th. The game will air on NBC and TELEMUNDO, and stream live on PEACOCK. Multi-GRAMMY-nominated artist MICKEY GUYTON is set to sing the national anthem, and six-time GRAMMY-nominated hitmaker JHENÉ AIKO will sing "America the Beautiful."

On behalf of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF THE DEAF (NAD), actress SANDRA MAE FRANK will perform the national anthem and "America the Beautiful" in American Sign Language. American Urban Contemporary Gospel duo MARY MARY, accompanied by the LA PHIL's YOLA (YOUTH ORCHESTRA LOS ANGELES), will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing," conducted by THOMAS WILKINS, Principal Conductor of the LA PHIL'S HOLLYWOOD BOWL ORCHESTRA. And multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning artist/DJ/producer ZEDD will act as the official pre-game DJ during player warmups.

In addition, in honor of the AIR FORCE's 75th anniversary, the service will conduct a first-of-its-kind flyover over SOFI STADIUM during the national anthem. The AIR FORCE Heritage Flight will be a formation of a P-51 Mustang, A-10C Thunderbolt II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor, and a F-35A Lightning II.

As previously announced, DR. DRE, SNOOP DOGG, EMINEM, MARY J. BLIGE and KENDRICK LAMAR will headline the PEPSI SUPER BOWL LVI HALFTIME SHOW (NET NEWS 9/30).

